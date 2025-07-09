Demystifying Labcorp Hldgs: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Labcorp Hldgs LH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $275.5, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $261.50, the current average has increased by 5.35%.

The standing of Labcorp Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $285.00 $260.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $283.00 $270.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $274.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $267.00 $253.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $274.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Labcorp Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Labcorp Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Labcorp Hldgs

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Financial Milestones: Labcorp Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Labcorp Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.3% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Labcorp Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Labcorp Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

