Demystifying Global Payments: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Global Payments GPN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Global Payments, revealing an average target of $87.44, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Highlighting a 19.96% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $109.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Global Payments among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $85.00 $81.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $79.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $81.00 $78.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $115.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $145.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $105.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $145.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Global Payments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Global Payments: A Closer Look

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

