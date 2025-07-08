BrightSpire Capital Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for BrightSpire Capital BRSP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.12, a high estimate of $6.50, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.31% lower than the prior average price target of $7.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BrightSpire Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $7.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $6.50 $6.50 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $6.50 $7.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BrightSpire Capital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BrightSpire Capital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BrightSpire Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Inc is an internally-managed commercial real estate credit REIT focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments consist of first mortgage loans with the objective of generating consistent risk-adjusted returns. The operating segments of the company are Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and Other Real Estate, Corporate and Other. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States.

BrightSpire Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, BrightSpire Capital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.13% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BrightSpire Capital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BrightSpire Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrightSpire Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.29.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

