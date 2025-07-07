Deep Dive Into United Airlines Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for United Airlines Holdings UAL were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.43, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.4%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of United Airlines Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $103.00 $105.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $67.00 Daniel Mckenzie Seaport Global Lowers Buy $89.00 $103.00 Tom Fitzgerald TD Cowen Raises Buy $88.00 $73.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $59.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $81.00 $90.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know United Airlines Holdings Better

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Financial Insights: United Airlines Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, United Airlines Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.37% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

