Shoals Technologies Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.95, with a high estimate of $7.20 and a low estimate of $4.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.48% from the previous average price target of $4.98.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Shoals Technologies Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $7.20 $4.90 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $7.00 $6.00 Moses Sutton Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $4.00 $4.50 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Shoals Technologies Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shoals Technologies Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Shoals Technologies Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Shoals Technologies Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.