What Analysts Are Saying About Valley Ntl Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Valley Ntl VLY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.25, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 2.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Valley Ntl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $10.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $10.00 - Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valley Ntl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Valley Ntl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valley Ntl analyst ratings.

Delving into Valley Ntl's Background

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. The group also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking, and venture banking, which offers nationally. It manages its business operations under operating segments consisting of Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking; and Treasury and Corporate Other. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking Segment.

Valley Ntl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Valley Ntl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.98% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valley Ntl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valley Ntl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

