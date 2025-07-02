Expert Outlook: Western Alliance Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Western Alliance WAL in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.33, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 6.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $96.57.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Western Alliance is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $91.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Announces Buy $95.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $92.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $105.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $90.00 $106.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $92.00 $92.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $95.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Western Alliance's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Western Alliance's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Alliance analyst ratings.

Discovering Western Alliance: A Closer Look

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking and Corporate & Other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Western Alliance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Western Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

