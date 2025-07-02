8 Analysts Have This To Say About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pinnacle Finl Partners, revealing an average target of $122.12, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Experiencing a 3.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $126.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Pinnacle Finl Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $123.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $130.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $125.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pinnacle Finl Partners

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

