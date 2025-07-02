What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.46, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 17.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Apellis Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $26.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $41.00 $49.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $20.00 $30.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Lowers Outperform $52.00 $75.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $41.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $21.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $28.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $30.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $47.00 $55.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $40.00 Eliana Merle Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $44.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Apellis Pharmaceuticals Better

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -55.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -46.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, Apellis Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

