What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Janus Henderson Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Janus Henderson Group JHG in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Janus Henderson Group, presenting an average target of $34.6, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 7.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Janus Henderson Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $33.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $32.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $35.00 $33.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $44.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $46.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (22%) and institutional (23%) clients. At the end of March 2025, active equities (58%), fixed-income (24%), multiasset (14%) and alternative (4%) investment platforms constituted the company's $373 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (62%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (28%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Janus Henderson Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

