Deep Dive Into United Parcel Service Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of United Parcel Service UPS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Highlighting a 9.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $129.91.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of United Parcel Service by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $124.00 $128.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $105.00 $115.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $114.00 $126.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $124.00 $145.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $110.00 $120.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $120.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $123.00 $149.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $130.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United Parcel Service's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of United Parcel Service's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Financial Insights: United Parcel Service

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

