What Analysts Are Saying About Under Armour Stock

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Under Armour UAA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.2, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 15.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Under Armour among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.00 - Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $12.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $9.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $10.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $7.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Under Armour's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Under Armour's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Under Armour analyst ratings.

Delving into Under Armour's Background

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Under Armour's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

