What Analysts Are Saying About Kimco Realty Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kimco Realty KIM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kimco Realty, revealing an average target of $25.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.56%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Kimco Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $25.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $29.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $26.00 $28.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kimco Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimco Realty analyst ratings.

Delving into Kimco Realty's Background

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 568 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 101 million square feet.

Financial Insights: Kimco Realty

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kimco Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Kimco Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.