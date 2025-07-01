Sweetgreen Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Sweetgreen SG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.0, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A 22.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.09.

The standing of Sweetgreen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $19.00 - Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $19.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $23.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $29.00 $35.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $20.00 $27.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sweetgreen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sweetgreen's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

