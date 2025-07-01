Sweetgreen Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Sweetgreen SG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.0, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A 22.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.09.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The standing of Sweetgreen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Anthony Trainor
|Wells Fargo
|Announces
|Overweight
|$19.00
|-
|Andrew Charles
|TD Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$15.00
|$25.00
|Rahul Krotthapalli
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$16.00
|$20.00
|Anthony Trainor
|Wells Fargo
|Announces
|Overweight
|$19.00
|-
|Jeffrey Bernstein
|Barclays
|Announces
|Equal-Weight
|$16.00
|-
|Christine Cho
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$15.00
|$23.00
|Andrew Charles
|TD Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Rahul Krotthapalli
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$25.00
|Christine Cho
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$23.00
|$27.00
|Brian Bittner
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$29.00
|$35.00
|Brian Harbour
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$22.00
|$24.00
|Brian Mullan
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$27.00
|Rahul Krotthapalli
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$25.00
|$32.00
|Dennis Geiger
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$30.00
|$35.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sweetgreen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into Sweetgreen's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Sweetgreen analyst ratings.
If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.
All You Need to Know About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.
Sweetgreen's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sweetgreen's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.