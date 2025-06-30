The Analyst Verdict: Aramark In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Aramark ARMK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.4, along with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.4% increase from the previous average price target of $42.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Aramark's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $42.00 Karl Green RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Aramark. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aramark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Aramark's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Aramark's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Aramark

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aramark displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aramark's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aramark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.27.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

