Demystifying Lyft: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Lyft LYFT underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.67, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 6.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Lyft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lyft's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

A Deep Dive into Lyft's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.41. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

