Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.75, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.54% from the previous average price target of $77.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Sami Corwin William Blair Announces Outperform $65.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $104.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -108.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -75.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

