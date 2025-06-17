Deep Dive Into Commerce Bancshares Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Commerce Bancshares CBSH has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.0, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.41%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Commerce Bancshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $66.00 $65.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $70.00 $74.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Commerce Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Commerce Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Commerce Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Commerce Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Commerce Bancshares analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank. The bank is engaged in the general banking business, providing a broad range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, payment solutions, leasing, international services, and business banking. The Consumer segment covers retail banking, mortgages, installment lending, and card services. The Wealth segment offers trust and estate planning, brokerage, and investment management services.

Commerce Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Commerce Bancshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.75% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Commerce Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commerce Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commerce Bancshares's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Commerce Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.