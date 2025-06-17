15 Analysts Assess Costco Wholesale: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Costco Wholesale COST, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1084.47, a high estimate of $1225.00, and a low estimate of $975.00. Experiencing a 0.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1095.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Costco Wholesale among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $1060.00 $1075.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1225.00 $1150.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1110.00 $1115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1075.00 $1070.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $1042.00 $995.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Neutral $975.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1045.00 $1150.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $1035.00 $1075.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Costco Wholesale's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Costco Wholesale's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.02% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Costco Wholesale adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

