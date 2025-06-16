Deep Dive Into Group 1 Automotive Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Group 1 Automotive GPI underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $476.8, a high estimate of $565.00, and a low estimate of $426.00. This current average has decreased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $492.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Group 1 Automotive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $565.00 $510.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $495.00 $463.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $463.00 - Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $426.00 $502.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $435.00 $495.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Group 1 Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Group 1 Automotive compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Group 1 Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Group 1 Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Group 1 Automotive Better

Group 1 owns and operates 39 collision centers and 260 automotive dealerships in the US and the UK, offering 35 brands of automobiles altogether. Slightly over half of the stores are in the US with locations mostly in metropolitan areas in 17 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and California. Texas alone contributed 33.5% of new-vehicle unit volume in 2024 and the UK 22.6%. Texas, Massachusetts, and California combined was 48.5%. Revenue in 2024 totaled $19.9 billion. The August 2024 Inchcape UK deal adds about $2.7 billion of annual revenue and 54 stores. The firm entered the UK in 2007 and has 116 stores and about one-third of its new vehicle unit volume there. Group 1 was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.

Financial Milestones: Group 1 Automotive's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Group 1 Automotive's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Group 1 Automotive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Group 1 Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Group 1 Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

