Assessing ON Semiconductor: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of ON Semiconductor ON during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ON Semiconductor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 13.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $55.46.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ON Semiconductor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $60.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $60.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Neutral $34.00 $42.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $57.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $42.00 $52.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $52.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $62.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into ON Semiconductor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ON Semiconductor Better

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ON Semiconductor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

