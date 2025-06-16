Deep Dive Into Boston Scientific Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Boston Scientific BSX underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $118.38, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.66% increase from the previous average price target of $116.45.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Boston Scientific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $118.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $119.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $118.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $121.00 $122.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $113.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $116.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $113.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $112.00 $110.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $113.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $113.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boston Scientific's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boston Scientific analyst ratings.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Financial Milestones: Boston Scientific's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.