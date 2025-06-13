Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Camden Prop Trust Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Camden Prop Trust CPT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Camden Prop Trust, revealing an average target of $133.43, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $122.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.52% increase from the previous average price target of $131.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Camden Prop Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $144.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $122.00 $130.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $131.00 $129.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $144.00 $135.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $127.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $138.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Camden Prop Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

