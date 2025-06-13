Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Huntington Bancshares

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Huntington Bancshares HBAN in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.72, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 6.74% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Huntington Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $20.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.50 $16.50 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andrew Dietrich JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.50 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Huntington Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Huntington Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Huntington Bancshares's Background

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Financial Milestones: Huntington Bancshares's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

