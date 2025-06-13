Deep Dive Into EOG Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated EOG Resources EOG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EOG Resources, presenting an average target of $138.95, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average represents a 1.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $141.16.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of EOG Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $144.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $137.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $158.00 $148.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $132.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $131.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $148.00 $140.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $140.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $144.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $156.00 $161.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $133.00 $135.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $150.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $142.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $140.00 $148.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $146.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $134.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into EOG Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EOG Resources: A Closer Look

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

