Deep Dive Into CBRE Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for CBRE Group CBRE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $143.5, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Experiencing a 5.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $151.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CBRE Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $131.00 $129.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $129.00 $145.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $130.00 $146.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Breaking Down CBRE Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CBRE Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

