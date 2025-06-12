Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Universal Technical

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Universal Technical UTI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.57, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.49% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Universal Technical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Technical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Universal Technical's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Universal Technical

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Universal Technical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

