Demystifying Calix: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Calix CALX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.67, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.69%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Calix is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $56.00 $52.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $34.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $34.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Calix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Calix Inc develops, markets and sells its appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services that enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their businesses. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Calix: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Calix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

