Demystifying Biogen: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Biogen BIIB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $190.82, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 10.94% from the previous average price target of $214.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Biogen by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $169.00 $207.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $175.00 $185.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $205.00 $217.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $220.00 $265.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $187.00 $241.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $255.00 $300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $199.00 $210.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $115.00 $135.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $197.00 $219.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $221.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $157.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Key Indicators: Biogen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biogen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.