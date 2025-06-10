Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Controladora Vuela

Analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela VLRS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.82, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. Experiencing a 36.53% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.32.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Controladora Vuela. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bruno Amorim Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.60 $9.60 Alberto Valerio UBS Lowers Buy $6.00 $12.00 Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $7.00 $13.00 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $12.00 Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Controladora Vuela's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Controladora Vuela: A Closer Look

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand, and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires on the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger services and cargo services. The Company has two geographic areas identified as domestic (Mexico) and international (United States of America, Central America, and South America).

Controladora Vuela's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Controladora Vuela's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Controladora Vuela's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

