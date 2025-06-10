4 Analysts Have This To Say About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.75, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.14% lower than the prior average price target of $38.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Atlantic Union Bankshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Moss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $41.00 $37.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $37.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $33.00 $40.00 Brian Wilczynski Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlantic Union Bankshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atlantic Union Bankshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Atlantic Union Bankshares's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlantic Union Bankshares analyst ratings.

Get to Know Atlantic Union Bankshares Better

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company operates through two reportable operating segments: Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking, with corporate support functions such as corporate treasury and others included in Corporate Other. It derives maximum revenue from Wholesale Banking.

Atlantic Union Bankshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Atlantic Union Bankshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlantic Union Bankshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlantic Union Bankshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlantic Union Bankshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlantic Union Bankshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

