Deep Dive Into Bank of America Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Bank of America BAC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.97, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.04%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bank of America is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $46.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $51.00 $50.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $50.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $52.00 $55.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $56.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.50 $49.50 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $51.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $54.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bank of America's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bank of America: A Closer Look

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Breaking Down Bank of America's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank of America's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of America's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of America's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bank of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

