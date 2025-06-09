Demystifying Eaton Corp: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Eaton Corp ETN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $334.82, with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $289.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.93% increase from the previous average price target of $331.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eaton Corp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $323.00 $306.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $349.00 $326.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $360.00 $300.00 Andrew Buscaglia Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $380.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $375.00 $385.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $289.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $351.00 $323.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $356.00 $336.00 Jefferson Harralson Keybanc Raises Overweight $355.00 $325.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $270.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $323.00 $396.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $289.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $325.00 $340.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $306.00 $315.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $325.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Announces Overweight $340.00 - Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Buy $335.00 $390.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eaton Corp analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Financial Milestones: Eaton Corp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

