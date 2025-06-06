Expert Outlook: Corteva Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Corteva CTVA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.91, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.06% from the previous average price target of $71.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Corteva among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $73.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $71.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $76.00 $74.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $71.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Corteva's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corteva analyst ratings.

Get to Know Corteva Better

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Breaking Down Corteva's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.