43 Analysts Assess Tesla: What You Need To Know

Tesla TSLA underwent analysis by 43 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 21 5 3 5 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 9 2 1 3 3M Ago 4 10 2 2 2

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $340.98, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $19.05. A 8.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $371.21.

The perception of Tesla by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $285.00 $295.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $500.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $390.00 $325.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $170.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $450.00 $455.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $325.00 $375.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $395.00 $450.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $307.00 $314.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $115.00 $120.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $355.00 $425.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $303.00 $404.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $315.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $320.00 $370.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.05 $24.86 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $305.00 $380.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $325.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Sell $190.00 $225.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $375.00 $430.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Lowers Buy $350.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $550.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $275.00 $320.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $280.00 $373.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $425.00 $425.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $455.00 $474.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $345.00 $420.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $410.00 $430.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $450.00 $500.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $425.00 $425.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $320.00 $440.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $404.00 $404.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $430.00 $515.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $130.00 $135.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $120.00 $135.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Sell $170.00 $175.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $404.00 $404.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Sell $225.00 $259.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Tesla's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tesla

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Tesla's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tesla's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

