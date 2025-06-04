What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Roadhouse Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $183.7, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $164.00. Experiencing a 3.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $189.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Texas Roadhouse by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $205.00 $184.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $179.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $164.00 $213.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $179.00 $178.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $175.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $170.00 $172.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $198.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $200.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $184.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Texas Roadhouse's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment. The company manages its restaurant and franchising operations by concept and, as a result, has identified Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, Jaggers, and retail initiatives as separate operating segments. In addition, it has identified Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 as reportable segments. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Texas Roadhouse segment, which is a moderately priced, full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering steaks, a selection of ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Texas Roadhouse: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Texas Roadhouse displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Texas Roadhouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

