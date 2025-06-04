7 Analysts Have This To Say About US Foods Hldg

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on US Foods Hldg USFD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.71, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.37% increase from the previous average price target of $79.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive US Foods Hldg is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Buy $95.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $82.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $81.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of US Foods Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into US Foods Hldg's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on US Foods Hldg analyst ratings.

About US Foods Hldg

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: US Foods Hldg's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining US Foods Hldg's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.49% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: US Foods Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.