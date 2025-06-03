Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For DigitalBridge Gr

Analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Gr DBRG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.62, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. A 5.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DigitalBridge Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller Truist Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.50 $13.50 Greg Miller Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DigitalBridge Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DigitalBridge Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DigitalBridge Gr analyst ratings.

About DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

DigitalBridge Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DigitalBridge Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -38.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, DigitalBridge Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.