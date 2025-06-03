Northern Trust Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Northern Trust NTRS has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $109.23, along with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average represents a 6.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $117.15.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Northern Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $101.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $92.00 $98.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $111.00 $118.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $104.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $95.00 $132.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $98.00 $116.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $136.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Lowers Buy $121.00 $123.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $104.00 $113.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $118.00 $119.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $105.00 $110.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $138.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Key Indicators: Northern Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Northern Trust's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.8% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

