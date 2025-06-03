Expert Outlook: Klaviyo Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Klaviyo KVYO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.53, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 17.14% from the previous average price target of $46.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Klaviyo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $48.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $44.00 $43.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $45.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $26.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $53.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $37.00 $54.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $51.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $50.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $55.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $52.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Klaviyo's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Klaviyo: A Closer Look

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

A Deep Dive into Klaviyo's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

