Demystifying Pinterest: Insights From 23 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Pinterest PINS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.04, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.15% lower than the prior average price target of $41.87.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pinterest by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $30.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $39.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $28.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $42.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $36.00 $50.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $42.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $38.00 $47.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $47.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $39.00 $50.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $34.00 $41.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $37.00 $41.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $46.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $42.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $47.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pinterest's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Pinterest's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

Get to Know Pinterest Better

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Pinterest: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pinterest showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.