Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For United Therapeutics

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on United Therapeutics UTHR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $358.71, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $314.00. A decline of 1.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $425.00 $425.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $355.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $348.00 $346.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $314.00 $395.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $355.00 $357.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $314.00 $314.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into United Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Get to Know United Therapeutics Better

United Therapeutics Corp specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. The company markets and sells the following commercial therapies in the United States to treat PAH: Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder, Remodulin Injection, Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets, Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets, and Unituxin. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of projects that includes new indications and delivery devices for existing products and new products to treat PAH and other conditions.

United Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.