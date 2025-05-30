Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For PagerDuty

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for PagerDuty PD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PagerDuty, presenting an average target of $20.56, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 10.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of PagerDuty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $22.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $21.00 Andrew Sherman TD Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $19.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PagerDuty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PagerDuty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PagerDuty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know PagerDuty Better

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines artificial intelligence (AI) operations (AIOps), automation, customer service operations, and incident management with a generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient, and scalable platform to protect revenue and improve customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate the risk of operational failures. The company generates revenue predominantly from cloud-hosted software subscription fees and term-license software subscription fees. Geographically, the firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from International markets.

PagerDuty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PagerDuty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.