Expert Outlook: Gevo Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Gevo GEVO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gevo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.79, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $1.15. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.6% lower than the prior average price target of $11.31.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gevo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $1.15 $3.25 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gevo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gevo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gevo compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gevo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gevo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gevo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gevo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Gevo

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. The operating segments are the Gevo segment, GevoFuels segment, and the GevoRNG segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of SAF, commercial opportunities for other renewable hydrocarbon products and isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, and the produces-pipeline quality methane gas captured from dairy cow manure. The company derives maximum revenue from the GevoRNG segment.

Gevo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gevo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 629.55% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gevo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -74.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gevo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gevo's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gevo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.