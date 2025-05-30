Demystifying PVH: Insights From 21 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 21 analysts have shared their insights on PVH PVH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PVH, revealing an average target of $98.29, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A 7.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $105.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of PVH among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $99.00 $87.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $85.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $70.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $95.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $103.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $91.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $83.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $95.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $80.00 $101.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $93.00 $106.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $139.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $123.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $90.00 $130.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $160.00 $172.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $109.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PVH. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PVH. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PVH analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, PVH faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.75% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.