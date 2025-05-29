Expert Outlook: Electronic Arts Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Ratings for Electronic Arts EA were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Electronic Arts, revealing an average target of $162.14, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has increased by 10.46% from the previous average price target of $146.79.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Electronic Arts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $153.00 $139.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $155.00 $135.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $179.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Raises Neutral $167.00 $152.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $135.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $170.00 $140.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Raises Neutral $152.00 $138.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $157.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Electronic Arts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Electronic Arts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Electronic Arts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Electronic Arts's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Electronic Arts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electronic Arts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Electronic Arts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

