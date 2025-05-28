Deep Dive Into Hain Celestial Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Hain Celestial Group HAIN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.69, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. A decline of 33.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Hain Celestial Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $3.50 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $4.00 Anthony Vendetti Maxim Group Lowers Buy $5.00 $10.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $1.50 $4.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $5.00 $6.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hain Celestial Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hain Celestial Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hain Celestial Group analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Hain Celestial Group: A Closer Look

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Hain Celestial Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hain Celestial Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.