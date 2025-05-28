Demystifying Extra Space Storage: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Extra Space Storage EXR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $150.73, along with a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.18%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Extra Space Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Outperform $153.00 $141.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $178.00 $181.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $161.00 $155.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $166.00 $149.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $160.00 $163.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $149.00 $165.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Outperform $141.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $181.00 $184.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $165.00 $167.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Extra Space Storage's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Extra Space Storage's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Extra Space Storage Better

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Understanding the Numbers: Extra Space Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Extra Space Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.56% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

