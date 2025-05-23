Deep Dive Into Chord Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Chord Energy CHRD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.25, along with a high estimate of $184.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average represents a 7.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $155.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Chord Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $114.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $150.00 $154.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $114.00 $125.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $183.00 $184.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $158.00 $166.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $135.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $125.00 $138.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $160.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $166.00 $175.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $184.00 $193.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Chord Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chord Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Chord Energy: A Closer Look

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

A Deep Dive into Chord Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Chord Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

