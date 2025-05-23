8 Analysts Have This To Say About Fiverr Intl

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fiverr Intl FVRR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fiverr Intl, presenting an average target of $35.38, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.93% increase from the previous average price target of $34.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Fiverr Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $47.00 $41.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $33.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $31.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiverr Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Fiverr Intl's Background

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Breaking Down Fiverr Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiverr Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, Fiverr Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

